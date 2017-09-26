Fort Langley’s Ride for Refuge benefits local food bank

Sources Langley Food Bank (SLFB) has a team of people ready to hop on their bikes and ride to ensure others have food to eat.

The Hungry Pedalers team will take part in the Fort Langley event of the Ride for Refuge on Sept. 30 and are working to raise $2,500 for the local food bank.

The ride, which also welcomes walkers, takes place in communities across Canada supports different charities in those communities.

“The Ride for Refuge creates awareness in the community, especially for those who are unaware that SLFB is here supporting community members,” said Jaye Murray, Sources Food Bank program manager. “As a low-barrier food bank, everyone who needs our support receives our services. We are the recognized food bank for the Langley region and we are in the area at the request of Food Banks BC.”

The Sources Langley Food Bank provides support to more than 700 households in the Township and City. It is based at the United Church, 5673 200th St., and is a member of Food Banks BC and Food Banks Canada.

One third of those needing assistance from the food bank are children.

The local ride starts and ends at the Fort Langley Evangelical Free Church at 8870 Glover Rd. on Saturday.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. The ride is at 9 a.m. and the event wraps up by 2:30 p.m. The fee is $40. Adults who raise at least $150 don’t pay registration. Youth ages 11 to 17 can fundaise at least $75 to get the fee waived. Sign up in advance online at rideforrefuge.org or learn more at sourcesbc.ca.

Distances range from five to 50 kilometres and the routes are marked.

The Fort Langley event has a fundraising goal of $90,000. As of Tuesday, the amount raised was more than $41,000.

“Cash donations allow us to purchase much-needed staples such as fresh produce, oats, and powdered milk,” Murray added. “It also gives us greater buying power to buy in bulk, which allows us to use foods when we need it, and to not have to worry about the expiry date.”