Death Cafe set for White Rock Library

Two opportunities planned to talk – or listen – about death

The Death Cafe is coming to White Rock Library. (Screenshot image)

Set for 6:45-8:30 p.m. on both Oct. 23 and Dec. 4, the event “is a place to talk or listen about death.”

“Other than cake and death, there are no expectations,” facilitator Lara McIntyre told Peace Arch News by email.

McIntyre said the Death Cafe is a movement that started in England in 2010.

The local events are “a venue to bring light to a subject often left in the dark; to have open and honest conversations about death.”

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, email lara@laramcintyre.com