Day 2: Sick kids motivate Langley Mountie to ride through the pain

Kindergarten students in White Rock make personalized signs for each of the Cops for Cancer riders.

Langley RCMP Const. Rochelle Carr is one of the riders in this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley, running Sept. 21 to 29. (Special to the Langley Advance)

A troop of law enforcement officers rolled through numerous communities south of the Fraser Valley today.

The team of 23 officers were not combating crime, but rather fighting cancer.

They are members of Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley, and they’re on Day 2 of a nine-day, 750-kilometre fundraising journey taking the Mounties, municipal police, and prison guards through 10 communities.

The ride kicked off in Langley, Aldergrove, and Abbotsford Thursday, then moved from Langley, to South Surrey and White Rock today.

Rochelle Carr, a constable working in the general investigation section of Langley RCMP for the past four months, is sharing highlights and low-lights of her journey.

READ: Langley Mountie saddles up for 750-km, nine-day fundraising bike ride

“Today was another great day,” she said Friday evening as they came off the ride and headed to formal gala dinner event in Delta.

“A highlight from today was Peace Arch Elementary, where the kindergarten students made signs with all the riders names on them,” Carr said.

“Motorists were, for the most part, “very patient and supportive” of the cyclists and their support crew blocking the roads.

“My legs are getting pretty achy already, but we will push through it because that’s what it’s all about,” Carr said.

“The pain we experience in minimal in comparison to what the kids we are riding for have been through. When I want to complain about the pain, I think of the kids and immediately get more motivation.”

The team moves on to Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Hope on Saturday.

READ: PHOTOS & VIDEO: Langley members of Cops for Cancer team given hometown send off

.

Day 2 of the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Day 2 of the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley. (Special to the Langley Advance)