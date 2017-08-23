Clayton Summer Wrap-Up Party this Friday

Summer is coming to an end and school is just around the corner. But there’s one last neighbourhood party to give summer the send off it deserves.

The Clayton Summer Wrap-Up Party, hosted by City of Surrey Parks and Recreation staff, is the last night of their summer-long outdoor movie series.

The “wrap-up” party begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 at Katzie Elementary School (6887 194A Street).

The movie of the night will be SING, and the film will start when the sun goes down. But don’t worry, there will be plenty to do as you set up your movie-viewing spot. The Cloverdale Recreation Centre provides games and activities for families, including hula hoops, outdoor sport equipment such as footballs, and they organize a craft or colouring station as well.

The Parks and Recreation staff will also be sharing early findings of their survey on residents’ thoughts on social connections in Clayton at the event, before the movie begins.

Families are encouraged to bring along their own blankets, chairs and movie snacks to enjoy the show in style.

Please note that because the movie nights are outdoors, they may be cancelled in the event of poor weather.

Cancellations will be announced by 2 p.m. on the day of the movie, and you can check the My Cloverdale Facebook page for updates.