Cars for Moms program opens doors for single moms

Cars repaired and then gifted to needy families through Acts of Kindness organization

Acts of Kindness, a Langley-based not-for-profit organization, runs a program in which single moms are gifted reliable used cars. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Imagine being unable to drive, not because you don’t know how, but because you can’t afford a vehicle that was safe for your family.

This means being unable to drive to get groceries, bring your children to school, or to connect with people who support you. Maybe this is the reality for you or someone you know.

This is the case for many single parents.

The folks who donate their time and resources through the nonprofit organization Acts Of Kindness (AOK) want to see this story changed.

Retired mechanic and his wife, Ron and Peggy Bergen, make it possible for AOK to provide vehicles to single parents in the community by repairing donated vehicles and gifting them to families in need.

One family helped by the Cars for Moms program are new Canadian residents who were struggling to afford necessities in their new home.

Since her husband left her and her two daughters, this mom was trying to get by on her own.

“I came to Canada as a family. After some time my husband left me. When you see your children in pain that is the hardest time for the mother, but when I see my girls in front of me, my inspiration gets higher, because I have to do this for my girls,” she said.

This family needed a helping hand and Bergen was able to bring a fully refurbished van to their home.

He was able to stand beside them in the doorway, watching them gaze into the driveway at their new vehicle.

The girls smiled shyly, one leaning to hug her mom, saying, “Mommy, this is the kind of car I was wishing for.”

There was barely a dry eye as they sat in their new vehicle, a vehicle she can use to drive her daughters to school, for groceries, or to see loved ones; all things she could not have done without the loving act of the car donor and this mechanic. “I really want to thank this program, Acts of Kindness.” the mother said. “The car I got today means so much to me.”

These acts of kindness make a real difference in the midst of hard times.

The Cars for Moms program has helped many single moms get a safe car for their families — and you can get involved.

Do you or someone you know have a car you are thinking of selling or trading in?

Contact Acts of Kindness to discuss donating your vehicle to help single parents in your community.

To learn more about AOK and the process of making a donation contact Church in the Valley’s Acts of Kindness program at 604.514.8335 or info@churchinthevalley.ca.

— by Stephanie Hall