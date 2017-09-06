Afterschool Adventures begin at Cloverdale Library

Free sessions, led by Surrey Museum staff, will take place two Tuesdays a month.

Afterschool Adventures are coming to the Cloverdale Library this fall.

The free, themed sessions will be hosted by the Surrey Museum and let by museum education staff.

Children ages 6 to 12 are welcome to come by the library on the first and third Tuesday of school months, for a session of stories, activities and snacks from 3:30 to 4:40 p.m.

The afternoons will be a way for kids to experience the museum during the closure.

It’s important to note that parents are expected to accompany their children at the after school sessions.

The scheduled fall sessions include:

Sept. 5 – Paper Movies

Sept. 19 – Camp Alexandra

Oct. 3 – Egyptian Mummies

Oct. 17 – Halloween Creepigami

Nov. 7 – Dragons

Nov. 21 – Loom Weaving

For more information, call 604-592-6956 or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation. The Cloverdale Library is located at 5642 176A Street.