$22,000 for new family-activity program in South Surrey

Contributed photo A youngster enjoys play time at Semiahmoo Family Place, where a recent grant from Peace Arch Hospital Foundation has enabled the launch of a new physical literacy program .

Young families on the Semiahmoo Peninsula will soon have access to a new ‘physical literacy’ program that offers an opportunity for them to be active together.

Officials with Semiahmoo Family Place – a non-profit family resource centre offering Monday-to-Friday programming in the Kensington Prairie Community Centre (16824 32 Ave.) – announced this week that a three-year, $22,000 grant from Peace Arch Hospital Foundation helped launch the Active Saturdays initiative.

Starting Sept. 9, the play space will open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday (excluding Sept. 16). The time will include 45 minutes of instructor-led physical activity, followed by 45 minutes of free play for children aged up to six years old.

SFP executive director Lisa Legazpi said the aim is to “promote physical literacy within our community while providing a safe, fun opportunity for parents and caregivers to spend time with their children.”

“And since it takes place on a Saturday, it is an early childhood drop-in program that is accessible for parents who work during the week,” Legazpi said in a news release.

PAHF executive director Stephanie Beck described the program as “innovative,” and a good fit for a Healthy Community Grant.

“Inspiring children to be active and social aligns fully with our commitment to creating the healthiest community possible,” Beck said in the release.

For the inaugural Active Saturdays morning, Sportball – which offers programs that aim to develop skills through non-competitive sports, games and activities – will lead a multi-sport class from 10-10:45 a.m., followed by free play. On Sept. 23, families can try Ribbon Fit, an exercise incorporating dance and ribbons.

All of the programs are parent-participation and space is limited.

Drop-in fees at Semiahmoo Family Place are $3 per family or $2 with an annual membership, which costs $20. For more information on the activities, including information on upcoming activities, visit semiahmoofamilyplace.com