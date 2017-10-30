Whiskies galore: Surrey stores among 30 in B.C.-wide Premium Spirit Release this Saturday

BC Liquor Stores’ annual event includes tasting in Fleetwood

SURREY — Some premium spirits are headed Surrey’s way.

BC Liquor Stores’ annual Premium Spirit Release is set for this Saturday (Nov. 4), and stores in Fleetwood, Nordel Crossing and Peninsula Village are among 30 in the province to showcase the precious liquids.

The release event features a global selection of whiskies, as well as a few notable items, such as Italian gin and three rums.

Among the offerings is a bottle of the rare Bowmore Black 1964 50-year-old whisky, for $32,000.

“Only 159 bottles of this whisky have been made available internationally and this is the fifth, final and oldest cask in the distillery’s sought-after 1964 Black Bowmore series,” says a BC Liquor Distribution Branch press release.

“In addition to the Bowmore Black 1964, customers can also find the Bunnahabhain 46 Year Old, and the Glenfiddich 40 Year Old. BC Liquor Stores will also have available sought-after bourbons from Kentucky, along with whiskies from Japan, Taiwan, Italy, France and India.

“Canadian whiskies, like Central City’s Lohin McKinnon Blacksage VQA Collaboration Whisky, distilled locally in Surrey, will also be sold as part of the event.”

• READ MORE: Bottles of Central City’s new single-malt whiskey hit liquor stores in B.C., Ontario, from January 2017.

New this year is a draw for the chance to purchase a bottle of the highly coveted Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon.

“There is a huge demand for this rare spirit and the draw will offer customers an equal opportunity to acquire this popular bourbon,” says the distro branch. “Customers can submit a ballot until Nov. 5 and choose from four types of Pappy Van Winkle products to purchase if their name is drawn Nov. 15, 2017.”

On Nov. 4, the Fleetwood store is among 12 in B.C. selected to host a “Premium Spirit Release Event,” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. – a time for “a special complimentary tasting and food pairing featuring select products from the 2017 Spirit Release. Taste these celebrated sought-after whiskies as they are officially unveiled to B.C. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to explore and sample the flavor profiles of these high-end products.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
