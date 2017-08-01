Visitors to Langley market ante up for fire relief

Vendor Lisa Brandsma. Visitors to the weekend indie market in Langley chipped in more than $500 for fire relief. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Visitors to the weekend Fraser Valley Indie Market at the Langley Events Centre (LEC) contributed more than $500 for BC wildfire relief.

Organizers of the market posted “a huge thank you” on their Facebook page Monday.

Admission to the 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. event on Saturday was by donation, with the proceeds going to the Salvation Army in Chilliwack “as they’ve stepped up in a big way by providing meals and donations to evacuees.”

“We are so excited to announce that our local loving friends who attended the #fvindiemarket in Langley, helped to raise $527 for those displaced by the wildfires in BC” the posted message said.

“We pray that this money helps as many people as possible” the message added.

The local marketplace, which featured area vendors, kid-friendly activities and live music, was one in a series arranged by organizers “Loving Local.”

The first was held in Chilliwack on June 25, and the next one is scheduled for August 26 in Coquitlam.

dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Fairy Skye entertained the children at Indie Market. Dan Ferguson Langley Times