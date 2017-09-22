Trevor Linden Fitness set to expand to South Surrey

Trevor Linden stands outside the not-yet-open Grandview Heights location of Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness. The gym is slated to open in January. (Trevor Linden Fitness Facebook photo)

Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness is coming to South Surrey.

The fitness chain – which first opened in 2010 and is helmed by longtime Vancouver Canuck Linden and South Surrey businessman Chuck Lawson, owner of She’s Fit! Health Clubs – recently announced that a new Club 16 facility would be opening in the new year in Grandview Heights, at 16050 24 Ave.

The gym (www.trevorlindenfitness.com) is scheduled to open in January, according to a post on the company’s Facebook published Tuesday afternoon.

A pre-registration event – which will be attended by Linden – is set for Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., at the site of the new facility.

Other Trevor Linden Fitness locations are downtown Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Maple Ride, Abbotsford, Surrey (Central City) and Newton. Orangetheory Fitness – an interval-training program – also has a South Surrey location, and is operated under the Club 16 umbrella.