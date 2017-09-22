Trevor Linden Fitness set to expand to South Surrey

Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness is coming to South Surrey.
The fitness chain – which first opened in 2010 and is helmed by longtime Vancouver Canuck Linden and South Surrey businessman Chuck Lawson, owner of She’s Fit! Health Clubs – recently announced that a new Club 16 facility would be opening in the new year in Grandview Heights, at 16050 24 Ave.
The gym (www.trevorlindenfitness.com) is scheduled to open in January, according to a post on the company’s Facebook published Tuesday afternoon.
A pre-registration event – which will be attended by Linden – is set for Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., at the site of the new facility.
Other Trevor Linden Fitness locations are downtown Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Maple Ride, Abbotsford, Surrey (Central City) and Newton. Orangetheory Fitness – an interval-training program – also has a South Surrey location, and is operated under the Club 16 umbrella.