South Surrey burger joint to help serve up support

Five Guys fundraiser to benefit March of Dimes

From 5:30-9 p.m. tomorrow (Aug. 24), Five Guys Burgers and Fries will donate 20 per cent of orders by guests who declare their support for March of Dimes Canada. (Google Streetview screenshot)

A burger joint with locations across Canada – including one in South Surrey – is serving up support for people with disabilities this week, with a fundraiser benefiting March of Dimes Canada.

From 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 24), Five Guys Burgers and Fries will donate 20 per cent of orders by guests who declare their support for March of Dimes Canada.

The local restaurant is located at 80-2245 160 St. Other B.C. sites participating are located in Vancouver, West Vancouver, Port Coquitlam, Chilliwack and Westbank.

For more information, visit marchofdimes.ca