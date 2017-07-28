Mega Job Fair set to return to Surrey venue for a 10th year

SURREY — Thousands of job-seekers are expected to fill North Surrey Recreation Centre on Thursday (Aug. 3) during an annual event hosted by Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society, or PICS.

The Newton-based non-profit’s 10th annual Mega Job Fair and Business Expo will include more than 100 exhibitors seeking to fill an estimated 2,500 jobs locally. Admission is free, and the event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This unique event is aimed at stimulating employment in a dynamic and proactive environment by strategically empowering companies and people to realize their full potential,” reads a post at pics.bc.ca.

PICS, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, says this year’s job fair is “easily the biggest in Metro Vancouver.”

The list of exhibitors includes Canada Revenue Agency, Canada Post, BC Corrections, City of Surrey, Stenberg College, Home Depot, Vancouver Canucks, RBC, the RCMP, Subway and other employers.

Last year’s Mega Job Fair attracted close to 4,700 job-seekers to the rec centre. Business services, trades, construction, education, financial and insurance services, food and beverage, government and other sectors were represented among the 102 kiosks.

More details about the job fair can be found online at megajobfair.pics.bc.ca. The rec centre is located at 10275 City Pkwy, Surrey.

• Meanwhile, a “30 Years of PICS” gala is planned for the evening of Sept. 16 at Fraserview Banquet Hall in Vancouver. Tickets are priced at $125 each, or $1,000 for a VIP table. For details, contact Jagtar Dhaliwal by email (jagtar.dhaliwal@pics.bc.ca) or call 604-719-4681.

