‘Lunk Alarm’-wired new fitness centre coming to Surrey

Planet Fitness set to move into renovated Dell Shopping Centre later this fall

Inside a Planet Fitness gym, as seen on the company’s Facebook page.

SURREY — The renovated Dell Shopping Centre in Whalley will be home to B.C.’s second Planet Fitness gym later this fall.

The health-club franchise will open in 15,704 square feet of space at 10624 King George Blvd. at the end of November, an APEX Public Relations rep told the Now-Leader.

Planet Fitness was founded 25 years ago in Dover, New Hampshire. The gym location in Surrey will be the brand’s first in the Metro Vancouver area.

“We chose Surrey because we feel it is important, especially now, those local residents have access to an affordable and inclusive fitness option close by,” franchisee Chris Klebba stated.

Club features include a “Judgement Free Zone,” where members can experience “a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment,” and a so-called “Lunk Alarm,” a purple-and-yellow siren on the wall “used to gently remind people that grunting, dropping weights or judging others is not permitted.”

Added Klebba: “We look forward to providing the community in Surrey with a high quality, judgement-free fitness experience at an extremely affordable cost. The warm welcome we have received at all of our locations so far in Canada and, more specifically, in British Columbia, makes us confident that the new club will address an unmet need in this community.”

The Surrey site will begin accepting memberships Oct. 10.

The fitness centre will include cardio machines, locker rooms with day lockers and showers, two massage chairs, 18 televisions, a 30-minute express circuit, two HydroMassage beds, three stand up tanning beds and other features.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

