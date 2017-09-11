Cooks partner on ‘jewel’

Celebrity chef Vikram Vij and former White Rock businesswoman Tracy Dueck, owner of Tracycakes Bakery Cafe (in Langley and Abbotsford), have partnered on a new South Asian-inspired dessert.
Called The Sultan’s Jewel, the custom cake, baked by Tracycakes, is now available exclusively at Vij’s My Shanti restaurant in South Surrey.
It’s described in a press release as “an ultra-moist chocolate cake with a silky coconut and cardamon-infused custard, crowned with a rich dark chocolate cinammon ganache and an exotically-spiced almond-cocoa masala crumble.”
“Tracy has done a wonderful job of blending traditional Indian flavours into a rich chocolate dessert for a tempting finale to (our) fare,” Vij commented.
“(Vij) is a true Canadian culinary icon, so to be able to develop a cake especially for one of his restaurants is an incredible honour,” Dueck said.
According to the release, Dueck, who formerly operated a Tracycakes location in White Rock, pitched the dessert to Vij after a chance meeting at a business event in Langley.