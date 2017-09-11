Cooks partner on ‘jewel’

Contributed photo Vikram Vij with Tracycakes’ Tracy Dueck at Vij’s My Shanti in South Surrey. Contributed photo Vikram Vij with Tracycakes’ Tracy Dueck at his My Shanti restaurant in South Surrey.

Celebrity chef Vikram Vij and former White Rock businesswoman Tracy Dueck, owner of Tracycakes Bakery Cafe (in Langley and Abbotsford), have partnered on a new South Asian-inspired dessert.

Called The Sultan’s Jewel, the custom cake, baked by Tracycakes, is now available exclusively at Vij’s My Shanti restaurant in South Surrey.

It’s described in a press release as “an ultra-moist chocolate cake with a silky coconut and cardamon-infused custard, crowned with a rich dark chocolate cinammon ganache and an exotically-spiced almond-cocoa masala crumble.”

“Tracy has done a wonderful job of blending traditional Indian flavours into a rich chocolate dessert for a tempting finale to (our) fare,” Vij commented.

“(Vij) is a true Canadian culinary icon, so to be able to develop a cake especially for one of his restaurants is an incredible honour,” Dueck said.

According to the release, Dueck, who formerly operated a Tracycakes location in White Rock, pitched the dessert to Vij after a chance meeting at a business event in Langley.