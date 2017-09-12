Career fair helps you get hired

More than 80 employers are set to meet you Sept. 28 at the Cloverdale Agriplex

With more than 80 potential employers in one spot, the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is the place to be.

Come dressed for success and bring your resume on Thursday, Sept. 28, to the Cloverdale Agriplex (17798 62 Ave. in Surrey) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whether you are looking for your first job, or thinking of a career change, the event has many options to choose from.

“Visitors can expect to be wowed with the calibre of exhibitors,” said Brittney Prentice, events marketing coordinator with Black Press, which owns 13 newspapers in the Lower Mainland.

“We have great representation from top government agencies and organizations both locally and from around the province.”

There will be workshops throughout the day for job seekers who may need to freshen up their resume or cover letter, and tips on how to effectively look for a new position and navigate a job interview.

“We have a national recruitment department that centralizes its entire focus around best servicing B.C. businesses and colleges in advertising in our communities, to students and qualified recruits,” said Kristy O’Connor, Black Press manager of digital sales and vareer fair initiatives.

BC Corrections is the title sponsor. Other exhibitors include CDI College, Vancouver Career College, ICBC, Ledcor and Gordon Food Service.

For more information about exhibitors and a schedule of events, keep reading your local Black Press publication, and follow them on Facebook.

There is no registration needed and admission is free.

There is also still time for exhibitors to sign up. For more information on acquiring a booth, contact Kristy O’Connor at koconnor@bpdigital.ca