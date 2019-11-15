Do you have any concerns about the quality of your municipal drinking water?
Registrants have a chance to win prizes, if they sign up early
Public safety minister says RCMP informed province about projected budget deficit
Cloverdale school unveils Coast Salish welcome post
The right-shot forward has eight goals and nine assists with Vancouver Giants this season
Farquhar hopes locals will donate food, toys, gift cards, or warm clothing, such as mittens and toques, at the Clayton Heights store Nov. 23
Province will also restrict candy and fruit flavoured vaping products to adult-only stores
Overtime ban could disrupt 10-15 per cent of bus service in Metro Vancouver
Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor
Environment Canada issues special weather warning for Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island to be the first to convert to paper bags in November
Langley RCMP investigating property crimes, including credit card fraud in Surrey
Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting
Bhavkiran Dhesi died in August 2017; five members of the same family are charged in connection with her death
The gunfire began around 7:30 a.m. at Saugus High School in suburban Santa Clarit
Opening reception Nov. 23 at Surrey Art Gallery
Accuser says she did not consent to C.K. undressing and masturbating in front of her
‘No evidence located to substantiate a threat,’ says Surrey RCMP