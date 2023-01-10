President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet at the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

VIDEO: Trudeau meets with continental business leaders at North American Leaders’ Summit

Business leaders say countries need to start thinking about more unified trade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took part in a meeting with business leaders from across North America on Monday after he arrived in Mexico City for the so-called “Three Amigos” summit. The message from business leaders was unanimous: start thinking about North America as a unified trade and business bloc in the spirit of the European Union.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Justin TrudeauNorth AmericaPolitics

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Okanagan athlete puts smile on (chunk of) ice

Just Posted

Former Cloverdale Colt Parker Wotherspoon is seen in action for the New York Islanders. (Image via NHL.com)
Parker Wotherspoon, former Cloverdale Colt, nets first NHL point

Tyler Heppell stands in the middle of a field at his family’s South Surrey farm. (Sobia Moman photo)
South Surrey farmer hopes upcoming public hearing will help protect land from development

Surrey teen Taren Lal, who died in a single-vehicle crash in Langley on Jan. 7, was remembered as a “loving son, dedicated brother, friend, and role model” in an online obituary. (GoFundMe)
Teen who died in Langley crash remembered as ‘positive and joyful presence’

Players, coaches and planners involved in this year’s Surrey RCMP Classic boys basketball tournament pose for a group photo at Enver Creek Secondary on Monday, Jan. 9. The week-long, all-Surrey tourney involves 24 senior-division teams. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
VIDEO: Surrey’s best boys basketball players pose for rare group photo at Classic banquet