Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at Erik Nielsen International Airport during a press conference while Yukon MP Brendan Hanley, left, and Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai look on in Whitehorse, Yukon, on February 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas.

VIDEO: Search still underway for unidentified object shot down over Yukon

4 suspicious objects shot down over North America in recent days

Canada’s military and the RCMP are searching a large remote area in Yukon, looking for the unidentified object shot down over the weekend.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the work comes with a sense of caution.

READ ALSO: US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

READ ALSO: Flying object shot down over Yukon on Trudeau’s orders; CAF mum on what it was

-The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Justin TrudeauSecurityYukon

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What we know about H5N1 avian flu and the risk to humans

Just Posted

The Museum of Surrey is hosting a free Family Day event Feb. 20 as one of several activities the City of Surrey is promoting for the upcoming holiday weekend. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Free and low-cost activities for Family Day weekend

This artist’s rendering shows the second floor concourse of the new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex. (Image via City of Surrey)
Council to vote on 3rd contract for Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex

Volunteers are needed for the 2023 homeless count taking place on March 7 and March 8 throughout Metro Vancouver. Photo is from the homeless count from March 8, 2017 in Surrey. (File photo)
Volunteers sought for homeless count in Surrey, White Rock

Surrey Knights goaltender DJ Cash stops a puck during a game against Delta Ice Hawks at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
In ‘Survivor’ PJHL playoff, Surrey Knights aim to down Chilliwack Jets to reach new goal

Pop-up banner image