Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda MacDougall comments on damage in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia on Sunday September 25, 2022. A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction through Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a coastal town in western Newfoundland continued to pick through wreckage strewn across their community, easily the most damaged area in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Vaughan Merchant

VIDEO: Nova Scotians view damage, begin post-Fiona clean-up

Hundreds of people displaced by destructive tropical storm

In Nova Scotia, hundreds of people have been displaced by post-tropical storm Fiona. On Sunday (Sept. 26), residents of Cape Breton were beginning repairs and surveying the damage as politicians touched down to survey the devastation from the storm.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada

READ ALSO: Canadian military en route to assist with Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts

READ ALSO: Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hurricaneNova ScotiaStorm

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Military sounding alarm over recruiting problems as Canadians steer clear
Next story
Feds lift border vaccine requirements, mandatory masks on planes and trains

Just Posted

(Stock photo)
Surrey nurse suspended for performing undisclosed ‘religious ritual’ on client

Thousands of people follow residential school survivors, Indigenous leaders, elders and youth on a walk to Semiahmoo First Nation lands during National Day for Truth and Reconciliation last year. (File photo)
Flag-raising, walk among events planned for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Surrey Eagles goalie Eli Pulver made 27 saves, and stopped two shootout attempts, in a 5-4 win over the Wenatchee Wild Friday in South Surrey. (Garrett James photo)
Surrey Eagles edge Wenatchee in BCHL season-opener

Queen Elizabeth Secondary school students reported multiple incidents of experiencing racism, sexism and bullying. (Surrey Schools photo)
Racial slurs, sexual harrassment, bullying towards BIPOC students was reality at Surrey high school

Pop-up banner image