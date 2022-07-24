Playland’s newest ride Skybender opened in the park July 21. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: New Playland attraction is fastest single-rider ride in Canada

The Skybender spins amusement park goers in circles at 65 km/h

Amusement park goers lined up in throngs under the hot sun Thursday (July 21) morning to be the first to try out Playland’s latest attraction: the Skybender.

Playland commissioned the $2.7-million stomach-dropping ride from a renowned Italian ride construction and design company known as Zamperla. At 65 km/h, the Skybender is the fastest single-rider ride in Canada.

Playland spokesperson Laura Ballance said the attraction is classified as a “thrill ride” and requires riders to be at least four feet tall, but that it appeals to all different age groups.

She joked that riders can always tell how serious a ride will be by whether there is a roof over the operator’s area. Among amusement park staff, Ballance said a roof is an indication there could be some falling substances from the sky.

Like many public attractions, Playland suffered a difficult period during the first couple years of the pandemic. Ballance said the new ride indicates a fresh chapter for the amusement park.

“We’ve got sunny skies ahead I think,” Ballance said.

The Skybender is Playland’s largest investment in five years.

