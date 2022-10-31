A solar farm is pictured in Wasserleben near Wernigerode at the ‘Harz’ mountains, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

VIDEO: Climate questions: What are the solutions?

Hundreds of potential solutions being explored

From cutting the planet’s reliance to fossil fuels to exploring new energy sources, there are already hundreds of potential solutions to address climate change that are being explored.

(AP video by Kwiyeon Ha and Rishi Lekhi)

WATCH ALSO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate changeClimate crisisEnvironment

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

Just Posted

Legion members Lorne Stoutenburg (left) and Yvon Lehoux stand next to a mural outside the Cloverdale Legion. Both men served in Canada’s military. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale veteran talks about his time in the navy

Outgoing Surrey mayor Doug McCallum arrives to court in Surrey on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at the beginning of his seven-day public mischief trial. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Surrey woman testifies about ‘heated debate’ that led to Doug McCallum’s public mischief charge

Peace Arch Elementary school (File photo)
‘Graphic’, ‘violent’ pumpkin display angers parents of Peace Arch Elementary kindergarten students

TEASER PHOTO
UPDATE: Spooked rescue puppy with ‘really sad backstory’ found in Surrey, ahead of Halloween