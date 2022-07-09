A baby goat in Pakistan may have the longest ears in the world. (Associated Press)

VIDEO: Baby goat in Pakistan could have longest ears in the world

Claim being validated by Guinness Book of World Records

Hasan Narejo said when Simba was born, its ears were 19 inches long and are still growing. He contacted the Guinness Book of World Records and they are sending a team to check out the long-eared wonder. (July 8)

Rogers restores service for ‘vast majority’ of customers after outage

Paul Orazietti walks across 176th in front of the Dann’s Electronics building. Because of the film history attached to Dann’s, Orazietti said the corner has become the most-photographed spot in Surrey. Orazietti is consulting on a new exhibition about Surrey’s rich film history that’ll open at the Museum of Surrey this fall. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
An exhibit on the city’s film history to open at Museum of Surrey this fall

Surrey Libraries Staff Ginny (left) and Sarah (right) demonstrate using the Zoom digital recorder. (Submitted photo: Surrey Libraries)
Surrey Libraries now has digital recorders available to borrow

David Whitebean, of the Wild Moccasin Dancers, performs in the Downtown Surrey BIA’s first Surrey Voices event of 2022 at Surrey Civic Plaza on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Surrey Voices’ returns, but this time to civic plaza

Celtic folk-rock fusion legends The Paperboys enthralled a large crowd at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza parking lot on East Beach Thursday (July 7) as part of the White Rock BIA’s 2022 TD Concerts at the Pier. Hagen Pflueger photos
Paperboys continue City of White Rock, BIA summer music series