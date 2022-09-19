Snapchat for Web , Is Now Available to All.

The new web app was announced in July but was only available to Snapchat Plus subscribers.

On Sept. 15, Snapchat revealed that the desktop version can now be used by anyone. …. (and just in time for back to school) “We’re making Snapchat for Web available to all! Head to web.snapchat.com to keep conversations with friends going from any device.” Snapchat, via announcement.

Snapchat for web lets users chat and make video calls with friends. Conversations will sync between devices.According to Snapchat, 100 million users call each other using the platform every month. The new web version will give them more room to chat and make video calls in the same window. In July, Nathan Boyd, Snap’s head of messaging product, said the platform’s web version provided an “unmet opportunity” for the tech company.

