Ruby Works places flowers at the home of a victim who has been identified by residents as Wes Petterson in Weldon, Sask., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Works said that the 77-years-old victim was like an uncle to her. Saskatchewan RCMP say arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in the deadly stabbing rampage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Ruby Works places flowers at the home of a victim who has been identified by residents as Wes Petterson in Weldon, Sask., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Works said that the 77-years-old victim was like an uncle to her. Saskatchewan RCMP say arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in the deadly stabbing rampage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

VIDEO: Suspect in Saskatchewan stabbing rampage found dead, brother still at large

Police say he had visible injuries that were not self-inflicted

RCMP say Damien Sanderson, one of two suspects in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan, has been found dead.

The body of the 31-year-old was discovered outdoors in a grassy area on the James Smith Cree Nation.

Police say he had visible injuries that were not self-inflicted.

His brother, 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, is the second suspect wanted in the stabbings.

Police say he is still at large, may be injured and could be in Regina.

Mounties say 10 others were killed and 18 others were injured in the stabbings at various locations on the First Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on Sunday.

READ MORE: RCMP look for suspects after 10 dead, 18 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Saskatchewan

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Group has close encounter with shore-skimming orca pod in B.C.

Just Posted

Members of the Surrey Beavers rugby association participate in the Cloverdale Terry Fox run in 2019. This year the run will be held Sept. 18. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Terry Fox Run returns to Cloverdale Sunday, Sept. 18

Surrey city hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey Connect adds 3 more candidates while independent also joins election race

Renee and Evan Ricard, mother-and-son, stand in front of their home of 10.5 years that is left uninhabitable due to a fire of unknown causes. (Sobia Moman photo)
‘It never leaves you’: White Rock family left picking up the pieces after fire destroys home

Juno-nominated stand-up comedian Charlie Demers will be one of the headliners in this year’s Five Corners Busking and Comedy Festival taking place this Friday and Saturday (Sept. 9 and 10). (Contributed photo)
Five Corners comedy fest returns to White Rock