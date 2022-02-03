A cyclist rides towards a police barricade where trucks are lined up near Parliament hill on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A cyclist rides towards a police barricade where trucks are lined up near Parliament hill on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Military response to Ottawa protest ‘not in the cards,’ Trudeau says, urging caution

PM says any formal requests for assistance from the City of Ottawa or Ontario will be considered

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a military response to the ongoing Ottawa protest against COVID-19 measures is “not in the cards right now.”

Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said Wednesday that all options are on the table, including calling in the military, to end the ongoing demonstration that was being called an “occupation” by some city councillors.

Trudeau says today that one must be “very, very cautious” about deploying troops on Canadian soil, adding there has been no such request to the federal government.

He says any formal requests for assistance from the City of Ottawa or Ontario will be considered.

But he quickly adds the federal priority remains “being there for the citizens of Ottawa.”

Trudeau, who is harshly critical of the disruptions caused by the protesters, says it is time to give the people of Ottawa their neighbourhoods back.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Trucker convoy GoFundMe paused as it tops $10M raised for anti-vaccine mandate protest

RELATED: Remaining protesters say they will not leave until all COVID restrictions are lifted

CoronavirusTrucks

Previous story
Erin O’Toole voted out as Conservative leader by MPs

Just Posted

RCMP respond to reports of a shooting near the 1300-block of 176 Street on June 3, 2017 in South Surrey. (File photo)
Senior sentenced in 2017 South Surrey shooting case

The City of Surrey has approved a biodiversity preserve park for 200 acres in Campbell Heights. (City of Surrey photo)
Surrey council approves biodiversity preserve park in Campbell Heights

White Rock born-and-raised country singer Dawson Gray, whose new single Drinkin’ Alone drops Feb. 11 on most streaming services, plans to take his music to Nashville this September. Jacobus Bourchier photo
Peninsula singer’s new single a first step on the road to Nashville

Cloverdale’s Cindy O’Brien Hugh clears the bar during women’s high jump at the BC Masters Track & Field Championships at Bear Creek Park Aug. 22, 2021. O’Brien Hugh was recently named a 2021 Masters Track Athlete of the Year. (Photo: Aaron Hinks)
Cloverdale athlete named 2021 Masters Track Athlete of the Year