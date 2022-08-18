Chinas weather modification program (Black Press Media Creative)

Weather modification program aims to replenish shrinking Yangtze River in China

On Aug. 17, China’s ministry of water resources said that drought in the Yangtze River basin was “adversely affecting drinking water security of rural people and livestock, and the growth of crops.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chinavideo

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mike Pence calls on GOP to stop attacking the FBI over Trump search

Just Posted

Clockwise from top left: Legends Team (left to right) Master David Bennett, Master Karen Bennett, Joe Vosburgh, Jung Hwa Boyer, Eugeniusz Warezak, and Ben Raphael; Canadian Competitors in the Tournament of Champions (left to right) Master Michael Bennett, Master David Bennett, Nicholas White, Talon Madden, and Master Karen Bennett; Talon Madden (right) is seen with his second place medal for Combat Weapons Sparring with Master Michael Bennett. (Photos submitted: David Bennett)
Cloverdale Black Belt Academy recently competed in pair of U.S. tournaments

Players are seen competing in the 2019 Canadian Tire Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival, or WickFest. (Image courtesy City of Surrey)
WickFest Women’s Hockey Festival returns to Surrey

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
PHOTOS: Surrey crash memorial tree stands as haunting reminder of 3 teens killed one year ago

Wildlife artist Leo Recilla. Contributed photo. Wildlife artist Leo Recilla. (Contributed photo)
Surrey Art Gallery talks return with wildlife artist