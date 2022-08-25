Peloton To Sell Fitness Equipment and Apparel on Amazon

Customers will now be able to purchase Peloton’s Bike, AI-enabled Guide, shoes, workout mats, heart rate bands, dumbbells, water bottles and yoga gear on Amazon.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Customers will now be able to purchase Peloton’s Bike, AI-enabled Guide, shoes, workout mats, heart rate bands, dumbbells, water bottles and yoga gear on Amazon.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Be Among The First To Know
Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.