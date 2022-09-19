Demi Lovato Says She , “‘Can’t Do This Anymore’.”

On September 13, the singer announced in several since-deleted Instagram posts that her current tour would be her last.

“I’m so f——— sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys,” Demi Lovato, via Instagram.

Lovato did not offer any further details regarding her health issues. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is currently scheduled to be on tour until November 6 when the tour concludes at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX.

The former Disney star has experienced a few tumultuous years in the lead up to releasing her eighth studio album. In 2018, Lovato suffered a near-fatal overdose. In 2021, the singer quietly returned to rehab. According to Lovato, her most recent album was created while she was completely sober. Last month, Lovato revealed that she also plans to stop making documentaries about her life.

“Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too. And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos,” Demi Lovato, via Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Can Covid still impact your sleep?
Next story
‘SNL’ Announces First Nonbinary Cast Member

Just Posted

Members of the Surrey Firefighters’ Charitable Society stand with Jen (Grelish) Temple of the Gary and Gail Grelish Foundation and Steve Lewarne from Kwantlen Polytechnic University after the foundation donated $30,000 to “Ignite A Dream,” the charitable society’s fundraising initiative. (Photo submitted)
‘Ignite A Dream’ receives large donation ahead of Cloverdale fundraiser

An overnight shooting in Newton has left a home with several bullet holes in it. Police are still investigating the incident. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Shots fired at home overnight in Newton, no injuries reported

Inside Walmart Canada’s Surrey Distribution Centre, opened in Campbell Heights last April. (Photo: walmartcanada.ca)
Walmart Canada among Surrey Environment and Business Award winners

Surrey Eagles goalie Eli Pulver makes a save against Nanaimo during the BCHL playoffs last spring. Pulver returns to the team this season and will be expected to carry the load in net. (Garrett James photo)
Surrey Eagles ‘cautiously optimistic’ as start of new BCHL season looms