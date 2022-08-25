(Black Press Media Creative)

Barbie Ferreira Is Leaving ‘Euphoria’

After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye, Barbie Ferreira, via Instagram Story on August 24.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Finnish PM Sanna Marin too wild?

Just Posted

Police closed off the west portion of 76th Avenue Aug. 25 so the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) could gather evidence in the area after a 47-year-old man died in a house on the street under suspicious circumstances. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Homicide investigators at a residence in Clayton

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum announces his full slate of Safe Surrey Coalition candidates on Thursday (Aug. 25) at Surrey’s Arias Convention Centre. (Photo submitted)
Adopting slogan ‘Doug Gets it Done,’ Safe Surrey Coalition announces platform and team

Surrey-based actor Pamela Carolina Martinez plays June Bug in a production at this year’s Vancouver Fringe Festival. (Submitted photo)
‘June Bug’: Surrey talent brings ‘honest, outlandish portrayal of grief’ to Fringe Festival stage

Candidate Jason Bax is representing the BC Libertarian Party in the current byelection for the Surrey South provincial riding.
Libertarian Bax joins Surrey South race

Pop-up banner image