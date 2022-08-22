(Black Press Media Creative)

Anthony Fauci will Step down in December

“After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

USA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
How to eat healthier when ordering takeout
Next story
Massive Asteroid set close approach to Earth since 1914.

Just Posted

“Surrey On Screen” is now showing at the Museum of Surrey. The exhibition showcases TV and film productions that were filmed in Surrey over the years. Pictured are press passes from the TV series Smallville along with Lois Lane’s “Rules of Reporting.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
‘Surrey On Screen’ opens at Museum of Surrey

Play On! Canada’s street hockey festival series is coming to Cloverdale Sept. 24-25. (Photo via ​​playon.ca)
Street hockey festival coming to Cloverdale

Kees ‘Case’ Koster stands with his largest project, the building of The Irene, formerly known as The Grasshopper. Koster spent 30 years, on-and-off, building this ship completely by hand, without an instruction manual. The finishing touch on the ship was the Dutch flag placed atop the boat. (Sobia Moman photo)
PHOTOS: South Surrey resident keeps Dutch nationality close to his heart by hand-making large-scale model ships

Firefighters at a Home Depot store in North Surrey on Monday, Aug. 25. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
VIDEO: Smoke fills a Home Depot store in North Surrey after fire in hardware section