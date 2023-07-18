Willowbrook Shopping Mall is getting a pop-up Zellers inside The Bay. (Langley Advance Times files)

Willowbrook Shopping Mall is getting a pop-up Zellers inside The Bay. (Langley Advance Times files)

Zellers pop-up returns to Langley’s Willowbrook Mall

The Bay will have a new, internal Zellers in the coming weeks

Zellers will return to Langley this summer – sort of.

Langley’s Hudson’s Bay store will be one of 21 locations across the country where Zellers pop-up stores will open by Aug. 11, HBC announced on July 18.

The pop-ups will be within the existing Bay stores, and will vary in size, from 1,000 square feet to 2,800 square feet depending on location.

The pop-ups are described as “strategic market tests” to determine if future permanent Zellers locations will be opened. The permanent Zellers stores, still withing Hudson’s Bay outlets, range from 8,000 to 10,000 square feet.

“Pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets, gather valuable customer insights, and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations,” said Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, president of Hudson’s Bay.

READ ALSO: Hudson’s Bay Company unveils 25 Zellers locations to open inside select stores

The Bay announced last year it was resurrecting the discount retailer, which closed almost all of its outlets across the country in 2013, when a large number of its stores, including the one in Langley’s Willowbrook Mall, were bought in a deal with Target.

Target expanded into the old Zellers locations, but failed spectacularly, and its Canadian arm going into financial restructuring and shuttering all its stores less just two years later.

In addition to the Langley pop-up Zellers, pop-ups were announced for Victoria, Nanaimo, Penticton, and Prince George in B.C.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessLangleyRetailShopping and Classifieds

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Menu planning when it’s time to empty the freezer
Next story
She planted more than 4,500 trees in a day and found an audience of millions

Just Posted

A view of Surrey’s docks on the Fraser. (File photo)
Docks strike back on, Surrey Board of Trade laments

Surrey firefighters tackle a series of blazes Monday evening along railroad tracks in South Westminster. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Dry conditions keep Surrey firefighters busy with brush fires

Highway 99 southbound is closed just past the George Massey Tunnel after a truck collided with the Highway 17A overpass in Delta Tuesday morning (July 18). (Delta Police Department/Twitter photo)
Highway 99 closed southbound after truck hits overpass in Delta

Trees along 126 Street (in the 1800-block) in South Surrey are seen behind orange fencing in January 2021. (File photo)
Surrey calls on residents to help water trees