James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)

‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

B.C. has made its mark in the late night talk show world yet again – this time thanks to a face mask graphic from aboard BC Ferries.

Earlier this month, the ferry company received widespread attention for a particular graphic intended to depict a man wearing a face mask.

As of this week, face masks are mandatory in all public indoor spaces – although BC Ferries vessels have had similar mandates for several months.

But shortly after BC Ferries unveiled the new signage, social media users pointed out the graphic could be interpreted to be showing male genetalia, making it go viral.

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick to pick up on the dual imagery when he showed it Wednesday night on the Late Late Show.

“A company in Canada is getting a lot of attention online for its sign encouraging people to wear a mask, because, well, you’ll see it when you see it,” he told the audience, followed by laughter.

“I mean, talk about graphic design – that’s a play on words.”

In a tweet earlier this week, BC Ferries acknowledged the various responses to the design.

“If there was anyone unaware about our mandatory requirement to wear masks … they know now.”

According to BC Ferries, the signs will be replaced in the near future.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bc ferry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sorry, Grinch. Virus won’t stop NORAD from tracking Santa

Just Posted

The joint Surrey COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team was created in late March, as a partnership between the city and RCMP. (Photo: City of Surrey/Twitter)
Surrey’s COVID-19 compliance team issues 11 tickets so far for November

Six of those were to do with public health orders, five under the Quarantine Act

Chilliwack musician Mauvey won the Dakota Leslie Fan Vote – and $2,500 – at this year’s Fraser Valley Music Awards. The virtual event was held Thursday night (Nov. 19).
Winners of Fraser Valley Music Awards announced in 16 categories

Annual awards honour artists in pop, hip hop, jazz and more

According to an information bulletin Friday (Nov. 20), a resident at CareLife Fleetwood has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: fraserhealth.ca)
Resident at Surrey long-term care facility tests positive for COVID-19

Fraser Health declares outbreak over at Evergreen Baptist Care Society in White Rock

The Bear Creek Christmas train will not be running this season due to COVID-19. Pictured is Jassy Kaur (right), the owner of Bear Creek Train and Mini Golf, and Santa Claus from a few years ago. (File photo: Amy Reid)
Surrey’s Bear Creek train not running this Christmas season due to COVID-19

Facebook post announces the closure

File photo
Model says $2.9 million spent on Surrey policing transition so far

Expenditures to date were broken down at Friday’s Surrey Police Board meeting

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a a new leader were to be selected

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

At the current rate of new infections, one in 53 Lower Mainland residents will catch the virus over the weeks to come. (Chart: Tyler Olsen)
GRAPHIC: One in 25 Lower Mainland residents may contract COVID-19 by February if virus continues spread

Moderate increase cases would leave one in 20 Lower Mainland residents with virus by February

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

IHIT officers on scene at the Langley Township apartment building where the body of Aaliyah Rosa was found in July, 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
COVID, health delays won’t stop Langley murder trial, judge says

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis is to resume Dec. 14

Most Read