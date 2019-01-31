WWE wrestler and actor John Cena spotted in Vancouver

The ‘You Can’t See Me’ star is reportedly in the Lower Mainland to film a new movie

John Cena was spotted enjoying a meal at a Vancouver’s Joe Fortes restaurant this week.

In a photo posted to social media Tuesday, the WWE wrestler-turned-actor is seen, sporting longer brown hair, with restaurant staff.

Cena is set to star in Playing With Fire, a comedy about a group of firefighters who meet their match when they have to rescue a trio of rowdy children.

According to reports, the production will be based out of Burnaby, with filming to run from February until the end of March.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Who’s the daddy? Surprise in Swiss orangutan paternity test
Next story
Study: Many small kids in U.S. are using too much toothpaste

Just Posted

Section of promenade between white rock and pier to reopen Feb. 9

Section of promenade to reopen Feb. 9

Delta Nature Reserve reopened six weeks after windstorm

Delta closed the park on Dec. 21 after the storm toppled several trees and damaged the boardwalks

Where to celebrate the lunar new year in Cloverdale next weekend

Museum of Surrey, lantern festival to host events

UPDATE: Man charged in Surrey stabbing arrested in Alberta

Surrey RCMP say Virk, 21, has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Newton last year

Langley Mounties arrest suspect impaired driver

It’s believed an SUV was involved in multiple crashes before the driver is arrested and hospitalized.

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

West Vancouver cops work with U.K. counterparts to nab fraudsters

Two scams halted that were worth nearly $2 million

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Study: Many small kids in U.S. are using too much toothpaste

Fluoride needs to be used carefully, says pediatric dentist

Firefighter says stigma prevented him from seeking counselling after traumatic event

“There’s a stigma and we’re trying to break that down,” said Vancouver firefighter Greg Gauthier

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Colony Farms hospital hit with largest WorkSafeBC penalty in history

B.C. Nurses’ Union release says violent attacks still occur at the site

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on B.C. mountain

Pooch runs away in Abbotsford area known for coyotes and cougars

WWE wrestler and actor John Cena spotted in Vancouver

The ‘You Can’t See Me’ star is reportedly in the Lower Mainland to film a new movie

Most Read