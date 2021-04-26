According to the World Health Organization website, resistance in gonorrhea started after the introduction of antimicrobials – a class of drug that kills micro-organisms – in the beginning of the 20th century. And since then, resistance has been building. (Pixabay photo)

According to the World Health Organization website, resistance in gonorrhea started after the introduction of antimicrobials – a class of drug that kills micro-organisms – in the beginning of the 20th century. And since then, resistance has been building. (Pixabay photo)

Worrisome cases of ‘super-gonorrhea’ reported throughout the world

Gonorrhea gains resistance to antibiotics, says World Health Organization

One of the most common sexually transmitted infections in the world is becoming stronger, as cases of “super-gonorrhea” have been reported throughout the world.

According to the World Health Organization, resistance in gonorrhea started after the introduction of antimicrobials – a class of drug that kills micro-organisms – in the beginning of the 20th century. And since then, resistance has been building.

“We have heard a lot about ‘super-gonorrhea’ this year. Basically, when we say ‘super gonorrhea’ we mean ‘gonorrhea superbug,’” states Dr. Teodora Wi, WHO medical officer in an article on the WHO website. “These are extensively drug-resistant gonorrhea with high-level resistance to the current recommended treatment for gonorrhea (ceftriaxone and azithromycin) including resistance to penicillin, sulphonamides, tetracycline, fluoroquinolones, macrolides.”

Wi adds that the “superbug” has been reported in several countries around the world. He attributes the increased resiliency of gonorrhea to five main reasons: the overuse of antibiotics, inappropriate selection of antibiotics, using less than optimal qualities of antibiotics, unrestricted access to antimicrobials, genetic mutations within the Neisseria gonorrhea organism, and extra genital infections.

READ ALSO: 8 people arrested after anti-pipeline protestors chain themselves to Vancouver buildings

Gonorrhea can affect anyone and is contracted through unprotected sexual contact with a person who has the infection. It can also be spread from mother to baby during delivery, states the Government of Canada website.

“This bacterial infection is on the rise in Canada and is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics. Of more concern, in recent years there have been two cases of drug-resistant gonorrhea in Canada related to travel to Southeast Asia,” the website continues.

Wi said the development of new antibiotics is being outpaced by the development of resistance in gonorrhea. However, on a more positive note, Wi concludes that health organizations are collaborating to develop new treatments for the infection.

“Gonococcal antimicrobial resistance will only be effectively mitigated when additionally the global gonorrhea burden is reduced. This is why sexual education is so important,” stated Wi.

“Apart from prevention through safer sexual behavior, the development of a vaccine to prevent transmission is vital and an effective gonococcal vaccine is likely the only sustainable solution for effective control of gonorrhea.”

READ ALSO: Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder gets ‘meagre’ support compared to other conditions: B.C. report

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of houses and homes
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Just Posted

Image of a cougar in a Fraser Heights-area yard from video posted to the “MyFraserHeights” Facebook group on April 23.
WATCH: Cougar prowls Fraser Heights area of Surrey, caught in surveillance video

‘Yikes that’s a bit close for comfort,’ member of Facebook group says

Students work with members of the Lower Mainland Green Team to remove invasive species from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park. (Contributed photos)
PHOTOS: South Surrey students, Green Team volunteers clean up Ruth Johnson Park

Group celebrated Earth Day by clearing park of invasive species

A witness took this photo of the suspect after a 65-year-old man was assaulted with a weapon in Newton on April 16.
Man on bicycle beats 65-year-old man with weapon in Surrey

Police say the victim was attacked while walking his dogs in Newton

(Submitted photo)
Online 50/50 raffle to benefit Delta Hospital

First draw to take place on May 31, with a guaranteed jackpot of $2,500

Sitar player Sharanjeet Singh Mand is among performers featured in a “Music and Meditation” event recorded at Surrey Arts Centre for online broadcast Saturday, May 1. (submitted photo)
‘Music and Meditation’ event recorded in Surrey for May 1 streaming

‘This is a chance for people to discover something new and benefit from what we’re benefiting from’

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Poultry processing and other agricultural workplaces are among sources of workplace exposure to COVID-19, along with fitness facilities, restaurants and others. (Abbotsford News)
B.C. begins looking for its own COVID-19 sick pay solution

Federal, provincial budgets didn’t add to quarantine program

Vancouver Giants dropped a 2-0 decision to the B.C. Division leading Kamloops Blazers Sunday night, April 25 in Kamloops. (Tricia Mercuri/Special to Black Press media)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 2-0 decision to Kamloops

Combination of travelling late and too many penalties cited by coach of Langley-based team

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dead duck with duct tape around it in Bert Brink wildlife management area in Chilliwack. (Michael Hill photo)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack had plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

An Armstrong woman, an amputee who lost her leg below her knee several years ago, says she was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in a handicap spot at Vernon’s Walmart Saturday, April 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan amputee assaulted over handicap parking spot

Armstrong woman with prosthetic leg says she was verbally attacked and spat on

Normagene Thompson was hurt and disappointed when the red dresses she hung in memory of all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls were torn down twice. (Courtesy of Normagene Thompson)
B.C. woman won’t let vandals who tore down her red dresses win

Red dresses, symbolizing missing and murdered Indigenous women, torn down across B.C.

Inflation rose 2.2 per cent in March 2021 compared to March 2020, according to Statistics Canada. Month-to-month inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Inflation up 2.2% in March but figures reflect declines during pandemic

Monthly inflation rose 1.1 per cent in March over February

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson speaks with the media about her private members bill regarding abandoned vessels, in Ottawa on Thursday, November 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. to add mental health, substance use support for youth to 15 communities

Roughly $56 million, as part of the 2021 provincial budget, will be used to launch the teams

Most Read