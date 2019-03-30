In this June 14, 2018 photo, members of the Public Archaeology Facility at Binghamton University work at the site of the 1969 original Woodstock Music and Art Fair, in Bethel, N.Y. Information from the dig will help a museum plan interpretive walking routes in time for the concert‚Äôs 50th anniversary next year. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Woodstock ‘69 artifacts showcased in museum 50 years later

The exhibit includes instruments, clothing, equipment, art and photography

A motorcycle, a bass guitar and speakers are among 170 artifacts from the 1969 Woodstock festival showcased in a new museum exhibit opening this weekend at the site of the festival in upstate New York.

The Museum at Bethel Woods opens for the 2019 season Saturday with an exhibit marking the concert’s 50th anniversary.

The exhibit includes instruments, clothing, equipment, art and photography. Highlights include a bass guitar from Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane and handwritten lyrics for “Goin’ Up the Country” by Alan Wilson of Canned Heat.

A motorcycle driven by Woodstock promoter Michael Lang and part of the Woodstock stage will also be on display.

The famous three-day concert kicked off Aug. 15, 1969 in Bethel, New York.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Will you turn off your lights for Earth Hour?
Next story
El Chapo, the fashionista?

Just Posted

Public engagement for Surrey-Langley SkyTrain to begin in April: report

Surrey council to receive project update

Scholarship ‘ignites a dream’ for Surrey teen who struggled with lupus, stroke in high school

Five students awarded $4,000 scholarships from Surrey Firefighters’ charitable efforts

Teaching certificate applicant whose sexual assault charge was stayed lodges human rights complaint against Teacher Regulation Branch

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

Want a Zamboni? Port Kells business is the only place in B.C. where you can buy one

Kendrick Equipment acquires ‘exclusive Zamboni distribution’ for B.C.

‘Jazz and Strings’ concert in Surrey a first for pianist Miles Black at Bell theatre

Surrey City Orchestra strings to perform with jazz trio at concert later this spring

PHOTOS: Combat boots begin cross-country journey for 75th anniversary of D-Day

About 14,000 Canadians stormed Juno Beach in northern France on D-Day, June 6, 1944

Pee-ew: B.C. ranch using processed sewage as fertilizer opposed by neighbours

Turtle Valley residents concerned over possible soil, water contamination

Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless man in the Okanagan

Community rallying to help get Winnie back, a four-month-old German Shephard

Will you turn off your lights for Earth Hour?

Clock is ticking down to Earth Hour, running March 30 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould offers written, audio evidence to the House of Commons justice committee

VIDEO: Giants take Game 5 of playoffs on Lower Mainland ice

Vancouver leads the best-of-seven series 3-2, after a victory over Seattle on Friday in Langley

Woman devastated after small dog killed in fenced backyard of B.C. home

Larger dog attacks 13-year-old Maltese/Bichon Frise cross

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

Most Read