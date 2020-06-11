Williams Lake father, son rescue calf from bear attack by throwing rocks, tools

Brad Bednarz holds an injured calf he and his dad Wyatt rescued from a bear attack north of Williams Lake. (Gail Bednarz photo)
A black bear attacks a baby calf off Lynes Creek Road north of Williams Lake. (Gail Bednarz photo)

A calf is lucky to be alive after being rescued from a bear attack by two men from Williams Lake.

Wyatt Bednarz, his wife Gail, son Brad and grandson Stryker were travelling on Lynes Creek Road en route to their property at Tyee Lake north of Williams Lake Friday, June 5, when they spied a black bear and what they thought was its cub.

“We thought it was interesting the black bear had a brown cub, but as we got closer and closer we realized it was actually a bear chasing a calf,” Wyatt told Black Press Media.

“Suddenly we saw the bear pounce and start tearing apart the calf so we stopped.”

Wyatt and Brad jumped out of the truck and started firing wrenches, tire irons, even rocks from the nearby ditches, at the bear’s head as the little calf bellowed.

Read More: Bear calls keeping new Cariboo conservation officer busy

Gail, who stayed in the truck with her grandson, took photographs and videos.

“The calf was attacked four or five times before the boys got the bear to leave that poor baby calf alone,” she said. “It was a very aggressive bear.”

She said she heard her husband shout, “Bear, pick on someone your own size,” while Brad shouted, “you are not getting that baby calf,” and her grandson Stryker was shouting, “shoo bear, shoo bear.”

Once the bear left, Brad grabbed the calf and jumped into the back of the truck.

A baby calf with his mom is lucky to be alive after some fast acting men rescued it from a bear attack on Friday, June 5 just north of Williams Lake. (Submitted photo)

Assuming the calf was from a nearby ranch, the family headed there while Brad held the calf in the back of the pickup truck.

Wyatt said the calf was injured and stressed, but calmed down after the bear was gone.

“I think it was very glad to see us.”

Wyatt and Gail have owned their property at Tyee Lake since 2003. They have seen bears over the years on the side of the road and one year saw a bear swimming across the lake.

“Normally they will just stare at you and continue eating,” Watt said. “Seeing what that bear did with the calf was something to remember for sure.”

The calf’s lacerations were sewn up at the ranch and it is doing well, he added.

“If we had been on the road five minutes earlier or five minutes later, the calf would have been gone.”

Wyatt Bednarz, left, his grandson Stryker and son Brad go in search of tools they used to ward a bear off attacking a baby calf. (Gail Bednarz photo)


