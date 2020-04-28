aThe Vancouver Whitecaps had sold more than 57,000 masks as of Monday morning with all net proceeds going to help the financially troubled Vancouver Aquarium. Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and his dog Diego are seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Whitecaps

Whitecaps’ sale of face masks to boost Vancouver Aquarium going gangbusters

The aquarium, a not-for-profit operation, closed March 17 because of the pandemic

The Vancouver Whitecaps had sold more than 65,000 face masks as of 5 p.m. ET Monday with all net proceeds going to help the financially troubled Vancouver Aquarium.

The MLS team said it had sold more than $1 million worth of masks since the two groups announced the fundraising campaign on Friday. Masks have been sold in every province and two of three territories in Canada as well as Austria, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

The aquarium store website crashed temporarily Saturday and Sunday morning due to volume.

Alliance Mercantile/Boardroom Clothing, which is making the masks, says the demand has allowed them to keep their staff while some of their suppliers are bringing staff back, according to the Whitecaps.

READ MORE: Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

The aquarium, a not-for-profit operation, closed March 17 because of the pandemic and is struggling to survive with more than 60 per cent of its staff temporarily laid off.

“Every dollar matters now,” Lasse Gustavsson, president and CEO of the Ocean Wise Conservation Association which operates the aquarium, said Friday. ”We’re months away from bankruptcy and we need $1 million at least a month.”

The masks sport designs drawing inspiration from the Whitecaps crest and the aquarium itself.

The face masks are available on the websites of the Vancouver Aquarium (www.vanaquashop.org) and the Whitecaps (www.whitecapsfc.com).

VIDEO: Penguins roam empty halls of Vancouver Aquarium

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusVancouver AquariumVancouver Whitecaps

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Black Press Media winners shine at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Just Posted

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Surrey soccer players run 6,000K ‘to Halifax,’ for victims of mass shooting

Symbolic journey ‘a target, some incentive, and it’s really caught fire,’ club official says

South Surrey Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19 virus

Store associate last worked April 16; self-isolation protocols taking place: head office

Gravestones vandalized at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Pioneer headstones toppled in Cloverdale

Pandemic pushes Surrey writers’ conference online for 2020

Annual gathering welcomes close to 700 delegates to Guildford’s Sheraton hotel every fall

B.C. has 50 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Bonnie Henry reports

Two new care homes have a new positive test for coronavirus

PHOTOS: B.C. nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

The Hogarths had a socially distant April wedding, now work on COVID-19 frontlines as man and wife

‘We don’t have a date’: Some B.C. kids might return to school before summer, but focus is on fall

Children of essential workers will be prioritized, Dr. Henry said

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Grizzly bear relocated from small island off B.C. coast shot dead in self-defence

Mali, the bear rescued in historic joint efforts, was shot dead in an act of self-defence

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Local restaurants feel squeezed by delivery apps’ commission fees

Delivery platforms can take up to 30 per cent commission

Canadian doctors say they see little progress on improving PPE supply: survey

42 per cent had seen no change in the supply of gear such as masks and face shields in the last month,

Whitecaps’ sale of face masks to boost Vancouver Aquarium going gangbusters

The aquarium, a not-for-profit operation, closed March 17 because of the pandemic

Most Read