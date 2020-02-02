Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, is a rare Palindrome Day. (Twitter)

What’s special about Sunday? It’s the first Palindrome Day in 909 years

A day like this doesn’t happen often

What’s special about Sunday? It’s Palindrome Day, when reading the date backwards and forwards ends up with the same date.

Try it yourself – 02/20/20.

A day like this doesn’t happen often – in fact, the last one happened 909 years ago, and the next won’t happen for another 101 years.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

Just Posted

Surrey photo exhibit to showcase life in the 1950s

Surrey Archives highlighting work of three local photographers

Surrey RCMP investigate sudden death in Cloverdale

Cause of death still under investigation, police say

Hundreds attend ‘celebrity’ sledge hockey game with Wickenheiser, Straschnitzki

Showcase event included NHL alumni, BC Lions

Surrey RCMP says ‘suspicious package’ found in Newton

Police ordered evacuation of nearby store

2020 B.C. Wheelchair Curling Championships continue in Cloverdale

Video: Team Neighbour curls against Team Macdonald at the Cloverdale Curling Club Feb. 1

VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations

Local state of emergency declared in Cowichan Valley

What’s special about Sunday? It’s the first Palindrome Day in 909 years

A day like this doesn’t happen often

$150 helicopter shuttle offered to people stranded on Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain

Resort says all activity has come to a halt until road crews can assess the extent of the slide

PHOTOS: Cars, semis turned around due to flooding at B.C. border crossing

Heavy rain hit the region in the previous couple days

Canadian groundhogs divided on winter weather predictions

One groundhog saw his shadow but two others didn’t

Philippines reports 1st virus death outside of China

The victim was a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan who was admitted with a fever, cough, sore throat

Vancouver Giants make it three in a row with win over Kamloops Blazers

Tendeck gets 40 saves, named first star of the game

Crews help evacuate residents south of Nanaimo due to flooding

Evacuees being offered 48 hours’ accommodation, says Regional District of Nanaimo

Longtime B.C. First Nation chief charged after break-and-enter

Hupacasath First Nation’s Steven Tatoosh faces numerous charges following a Jan. 28 incident

Most Read