Staff and clients from the Fraser River Lodge caught this white sturgeon on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Fraser River Lodge)

Staff and clients from the Fraser River Lodge caught this white sturgeon on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Fraser River Lodge)

‘Virgin’ sturgeon caught in Fraser River more than 11 feet long

‘Catches like this are extremely rare,’ according to folks at the Fraser River Lodge

The white sturgeon caught Saturday in the Fraser River was more than 11 feet in length, and had never been caught before, according to a fishing lodge rep in Agassiz.

“Our excellent team of guides managed to find a virgin (never before caught) 11’5” length and 56” girth white sturgeon in the Fraser River,” said Kate Wisse, media assistant at the Fraser River Lodge.

“Catches like this are extremely rare and are always exciting to be a part of.”

They were happy to showcase what they called “a momentous occasion” by sharing the photo of the mammoth sturgeon, which weighed more than 800 pounds.

The fish’s age is unknown but it could be more than 100 years old, she added.

“There was an hour-long battle with multiple obstacles, manoeuvring around the Agassiz bridge pillars, an island and there were trees popping up from the water and hitting the boat,” Wisse said.

RELATED: Albino sturgeon caught on the Fraser near Yale

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser River

Previous story
With Tuesday’s Bezos space launch, Blue Origin engineers look for more ‘extreme elation’

Just Posted

Ben Wevers stands in Clover Square with members of the RCMP and a British Columbia Ambassador in 2008 when the Royal Hudson visited Cloverdale on Canada Day. Wevers, a longtime volunteer in Cloverdale, passed away July 18. (Submitted)
Cloverdale loses longtime volunteer and ‘goodwill ambassador’

Some of the officers – excluding those who have or will do covert police work – who were sworn-in to the Surrey Police Service on Friday. (SPS photo)
Forty-six cops sworn in to Surrey Police Service

Aftermath of fire that destroyed St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Whalley on July 19. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)
Surrey church congregation heartbroken by devastating fire

Police and fire detectives are investigating a house fire in Surrey after a child was found dead. (Aaron Hinks photo)
GoFundMe started for grieving mother after Surrey stabbing, fire