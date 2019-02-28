Viral video shows tiny Nova Scotia hockey players tumbling adorably onto ice

The seven- and eight-year-olds had trouble navigating the deep drop into the rink

Young players of a Halifax-area hockey team faced off with an unusual opponent as they took the ice for a game over the weekend: a very steep step.

The seven- and eight-year-olds had trouble navigating the deep drop, and many of the Bedford Blues novice hockey players fell as their skates hit the ice in Lunenburg, N.S., to play against the South Shore Lumberjacks.

Assistant coach Jesse Rodgers captured the adorable and hilarious scene in a video that has now gone viral.

The 37-second clip shows players stepping — and then falling — onto the ice one-by-one, with some spinning around on their knees before quickly getting up and skating off.

At least one player navigated the drop without falling, throwing his arms in the air in celebration.

“They were just having fun,” said Rodgers, whose eight-year-old son plays on the team. “It’s a big jump.”

Rodgers said the team played at the rink on Friday, and the coaches helped the players onto the ice. But they watched as the other team — who were more familiar with the rink — step onto the ice without any trouble.

“On Saturday, they wanted to do it too. They were all excited,” said Rodgers, adding that the step was waist-high for some players.

Rodgers said the clip he posted to Facebook has been viewed nearly 85,000 times, while reposts of the video have garnered hundreds of thousands of views on social media. It was picked up Sportsnet and the popular hockey podcast Spittin’ Chiclets, which has 542,000 followers on Instagram.

“People are just loving it and finding it hilarious,” he said. “It just keeps going and going and going.”

He said the attention was a surprise — he initially posted it so family members who live abroad could see. But he’s glad it shows the kids having fun, the ultimate goal for that level of hockey.

Ironically, the kids have dubbed their team “The Beasts.”

“That makes it even better,” said Rodgers with a laugh. “They look so excited about it in the video and I think people find that adorable.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Martha Stewart partners with Canadian cannabis firm
Next story
Festival dedicated to cat videos to be held on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Sentence reduced for Surrey killer with mental illness

Sukhvir Singh Badhesa killed his mother and beat his wife in their Whalley home

‘ScentTopia’ event will feature Surrey’s top sniffers

Pet-themed vendors, nosework competition to feature at Surrey Animal Resource Centre event

No one hurt in dramatic head-on crash between bus and Mustang: Surrey RCMP

Police believe collision was caused by driver ‘suffering from medical issue’ while behind the wheel

Totems roll to opening-round victory at girls basketball provincials

Top-ranked Semiahmoo to play Okanagan-Mission in second round of triple-A tournament

White Rock residents learn fraud awareness

Mike Veaudry says fraud’s one of the fastest growing criminal activities in the world

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould’s place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony

Trudeau said he will review Wilson-Raybould’s testimony before deciding whether she can remain in the Liberal caucus

North Delta happening: week of Feb. 28

Events, courses and clubs listings for North Delta

Five things we learned from Wilson-Raybould at the justice committee

Wilson-Raybould provided a detailed accounting of meetings and phone calls on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Slow response, poor coordination hamper B.C. firefighters, paramedics: report

Long wait times and improving information-sharing are two areas identified by auditor general

‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

Interior Health said the closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is temporary

Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

Latest cases stem from outbreak at the French-language schools in Vancouver

Veteran Lions quarterback Travis Lulay announces his CFL retirement

Lulay, 35, led B.C. to a Grey Cup title in 2011

5 to start your day

Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks to a justice committee and more

Multi-vehicle accident in Burnaby causing major delays along Highway 1

DriveBC says that both directions are impacted, delaying travel as far back as Surrey

Most Read