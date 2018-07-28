VIDEO: Top 11 Fraser Valley staycation ideas

Need some ideas for your next staycation?
Check out this video for fun things your family can do from lake activities, historic site tours, and thrilling adventures in the Fraser Valley.
Skydiving, a floating water park, ziplining and more!
Need some ideas for your next staycation?
Check out this video for fun things your family can do from lake activities, historic site tours, and thrilling adventures in the Fraser Valley.
Slate of Delta school board candidates pledge civility in upcoming election
Tribunal won’t hear complaint of dispatcher claiming to suffer from PTSD after she missed deadline
Tintin Lawrence, 33, of Langley is now facing nine charges
Surrey says net park size has increased by one acre, after building road through park and acquiring new land
Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.
Comedian Danny Nunes hopes youth will “drink the kool-aid” and exercise their vote
After two weeks missing, Aquila the Serval cat is safely back home with her owners in Fernie.
It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park
Whether star Alphonso Davies will be in the starting lineup at B.C. Place remains to be seen
A portion of Westminster Highway was closed while firefighters set up trucks and dragged in hoses
Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba
Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop
Small fires don’t have much of an impact on Okanagan wildfire
Skydiving, a floating water park, ziplining and more!
Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century
RCMP investigate groping allegations at BC Summer Games dance, stolen jewelry returned and more