VIDEO: Top 11 Fraser Valley staycation ideas

Skydiving, a floating water park, ziplining and more!

Need some ideas for your next staycation?

Check out this video for fun things your family can do from lake activities, historic site tours, and thrilling adventures in the Fraser Valley.

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Kids Matter signs on to Team Delta’s code of ethical conduct

Slate of Delta school board candidates pledge civility in upcoming election

Emergency dispatcher’s human rights complaint ‘not accepted for filing’

Tribunal won’t hear complaint of dispatcher claiming to suffer from PTSD after she missed deadline

Surrey RCMP seize stolen truck, weapons, body armour in Langley

Tintin Lawrence, 33, of Langley is now facing nine charges

City of Surrey says it’s added five acres to Hawthorne Park

Surrey says net park size has increased by one acre, after building road through park and acquiring new land

First court appearance for Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

Kool-Aid man to run for mayor of B.C. towns

Comedian Danny Nunes hopes youth will “drink the kool-aid” and exercise their vote

Aquila the Serval cat safely home in Fernie

After two weeks missing, Aquila the Serval cat is safely back home with her owners in Fernie.

VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park

Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United set to battle for MLS playoff spot

Whether star Alphonso Davies will be in the starting lineup at B.C. Place remains to be seen

PHOTOS: Smoke from Richmond bog fire spotted in surrounding skies

A portion of Westminster Highway was closed while firefighters set up trucks and dragged in hoses

BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

Wildfires cause havoc for humans, but not mule deer

Small fires don’t have much of an impact on Okanagan wildfire

