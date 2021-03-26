SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)

VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

People across the west coast – both in Canada and over the border – were surprised with a once-in-a-lifetime show in the sky last night, of what appears to have been a SpaceX rocket breaking up.

Thousands took to social media to share what they saw on Thursday night.

According to Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, the Falcon 9 second stage from the March 4 Starlink launch failed to make a deorbit burn as it entered Earth’s atmosphere.

McDowell said this marks the 14th piece of “space junk” with a mass over one tonne that has reentered since January.

It’s unclear if SpaceX founder Elon Musk caught the light show.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

Just Posted

From left, Surrey-area athletes Uyi Ologhola, Kiera Van Ryk, Jasneet Nijjar and Lynn Kanuka are among Sport BC Athlete of the Year award winners this year. (submitted/file photos)
Surrey athletes, coach shine during delayed Sport BC Athlete of the Year awards

‘Virtual video’ ceremony Thursday recognized the 2020 award winners

Contributed photo White Rock-based comedian and Hilarapy co-founder Lizzie Allan will be one of 12 speakers featured in Bear Creek Creek TEDx’s online event, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday (March 27). (Contributed photo)
White Rock comedian in Surrey TEDx event

Lizzie Allan revisits how she created comedy out of shame

Surrey RCMP volunteer Gabriel Pelletier watches for distracted drivers near 176 Street and 64 Avenue Thursday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Surrey RCMP step up distracted driving enforcement

Police, ICBC, held blitz near 176 Street and 64 Avenue

Maddaugh Elementary School is set to open March 29. (Image via Twitter from @DaveRiley36.)
Maddaugh Elementary to open in Clayton Heights

School to welcome new students March 29

Road maintenance in the slow lane heading eastbound on Highway 10 over Highway 91 could cause possible delays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, March 26. (Photo: Mainroad)
Road work on part of Highway 10 to cause possible delays Friday

Maintenance work to take place eastbound over Highway 91

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, stands outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. A police watchdog in British Columbia will investigate whether RCMP in Nova Scotia broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. watchdog to investigate whether police broke the law in Glen Assoun case

He spent nearly 17 years in prison for a murder conviction the Supreme Court overturned in 2019

Maple Ridge Fire Department along with BC Ambulance and police responded to a call of a canoeist in the Fraser River midday Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)
Maple Ridge and Langley emergency crews called for canoeist in Fraser River

Person in frigid river helped to shore by jet boat

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

191 more positive tests for coronavirus variants of concern

B.C. company, Inno Lifecare, is manufacturing the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada in its Tri-City facility. It made a million in its first week of production. (Provided)
B.C. company 1st in Canada authorized to sell N95 masks made in-house

After 1 million masks made in first week of production, the company’s eyes are set on a contract with the B.C. government

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), along with Free Grace Baptist Church, held in-person services despite the Nov. 19 public health order banning indoor gatherings. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. allows up to 4 indoor religious services from March 28-May 13

Temporary easing with Easter, Passover, Ramadan coming up

Most Read