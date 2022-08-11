Video: Okanagan sky lights up after thunderstorm

Vanessa Kizyma
Taylor Selby Robinson
Dena Grebinski
Dena Grebinski
Stephan Muhlbauer

The Okanagan got lit up Wednesday night after a thunderstorm rolled through the valley.

Lightning crackled through the region from Penticton to Vernon for several hours starting at about 8:30 p.m.

Many took the opportunity to get out their cameras and snap pictures of the light display as the Okanagan was treated to a summer storm.

Environment Canada is forecasting another thunderstorm to hit the Okanagan on Thursday. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for a large part of B.C. on Thursday afternoon, including the North, Central and South Okanagan, as well as the Shuswap.

If there is heavy rainfall in the region it could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, they added. Friday is also expected to have showers in the afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm, said Environment Canada.

Do you have a photo or video of last night's storm? Send it to okanagan@blackpress.ca.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
