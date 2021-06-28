A family of bears took a dip in Coquitlam, B.C., to cool off during a record-breaking heat wave this weekend. (Lyle Jeffrey/Twitter)

A family of bears took a dip in Coquitlam, B.C., to cool off during a record-breaking heat wave this weekend. (Lyle Jeffrey/Twitter)

VIDEO: Mama bear and cubs escape the heat by taking a dip in a B.C. pool

Bears were trying to cool off during a record-breaking heat wave

If you think you’re having a hard time during the heat wave, just imagine being a being covered in thick black fur.

That’s a situation a mother bear and her cubs found themselves in but the resourceful animals still managed to find a way to cool off.

A video posted to social media by Coquitlam resident Lyle Jeffrey showed the bear family taking a dip in his pool.

READ MORE: Heat wave dubbed ‘dangerous,’ ‘historic,’ bakes much of Western Canada

READ MORE: Resellers marking up air conditioners online as B .C.’s heat wave keeps shattering records

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsHeat wave

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Stanley Cup?

Just Posted

File photo
Surrey needs cooling centres for homeless to ‘chill out,’ councillor says

KPU’s Pride-colour pillar at its Civic Plaza campus in downtown Surrey. (submitted photo)
Pride-coloured pillars permanently painted at KPU’s plaza campus in Surrey

Rabiah Dhaliwal. (submitted photo)
Princess-inspired Diana Awards for Surrey ‘changemakers’

Cops notify Surrey police watchdog of Surrey death. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Police watchdog investigating Surrey man’s death