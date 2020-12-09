VIDEO: Langley family creates Christmas COVID song

Olynyk family share ‘A COVID Christmas’ parody song, inspired by A Christmas For Two

Makenna (left) and her sister Raelyn hit all the high notes in their ‘A Covid Christmas’ video.

It could become the perfect Christmas anthem for 2020.

South Abbotsford Church youth pastor and Langley resident Mike Olynyk, his wife Kim Olynyk and their three children Raleyn (seven), Makenna (six) and Grayson (three) have spent the past week practicing, filming and editing ‘A COVID Christmas’ – a parody of the song A Christmas for Two by Olivia Penalva.

The video features Raleyn and Makenna belting out the tune and dropping references of everything from Dr. Bonnie Henry to wearing masks and hand sanitizer.

Mother Kim stated that her daughters heard the song on the radio and became enamoured with it.

Father Mike has been a youth pastor at the South Abbotsford Church for seven years. The family resides in Langley.

The family uploaded the video to YouTube on Monday, and it has already collected over 400 views.

RELATED: 2020 Christmas light displays in Abbotsford and Mission

abbotsfordChristmasLangley