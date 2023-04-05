Jonathan Neufeld (right) and the mobility scooter he donated to Wayne Pavich on March 31, 2023 after finding out Pavich’s scooter was stolen from a shed at his home. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Jonathan Neufeld (right) and the mobility scooter he donated to Wayne Pavich on March 31, 2023 after finding out Pavich’s scooter was stolen from a shed at his home. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

VIDEO: Chilliwack man donates mobility scooter to senior who had his stolen

Chilliwack Progress story last week prompted 2 offers to help Wayne Pavich

The same day The Chilliwack Progress reported on 67-year-old Wayne Pavich finding his mobility scooter was stolen out of the shed he owns at his downtown apartment, two offers to replace the scooter came in.

First up was Jonathan Kornelsen who said Central Community Church, where he is a member, might have a mobility scooter for Pavich in the mean-time or even long-term.

READ MORE: Chilliwack senior’s $5,000 mobility scooter stolen out of shed

Kornlesen talked to Pavich to see if it would be a good fit.

Almost immediately after that, Jonathan Neufeld got in touch with The Progress to say that his father bought a brand-new scooter two years ago but unfortunately passed away six months after that.

“It’s just been sitting in our garage for over a year,” Neufeld said. “Maybe we’ll donate it to him.”

He said he tried to sell it but got no offers, so it sat there in great condition but unused.

In the end, Neufeld’s offer was a better fit than the one from the church. The Progress connected Neufeld and Pavich and on March 31, the donation was made.

The Progress joined the two in the Edwards Crossing plaza parking lot near Pavich’s building. Unfortunately, the scooter had been stored with the key in the on position so the battery was dead. But no mind, a short push around the corner to Pavich’s shed, it was plugged it in, and his new wheels were good to go.

Neufeld said he was happy to help out with the donation to a man in need.

Asked how he felt about the donation, Pavich referenced Neufeld, but also the thief in a way that made everyone laugh.

“I’m happy,” he said. “There is some really nice people in Chilliwack. But there’s some real a——-es, too.”

