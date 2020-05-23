Rob Winder took a video of some unconventional boat travel as this boater appears to have taken to the water with his trailer still attached. (Rob Winder/Facebook)

VIDEO: Boat crosses lake in Okanagan with trailer still attached

Local resident films bizarre boat. Clip viewed over 6 million times.

Some unconventional boat travel over the May long weekend turned heads on Shuswap Lake, before going viral.

Shuswap resident Rob Winder was with his son and boating near Marble Point, north of Sicamous, on May 16 when another boat on the water made him do a double take.

The other boat’s trailer was still attached as it puttered across the lake at a slow speed. Winder filmed a 22-second clip of the boat but didn’t expect what happened next.

Read More: Wildlife park near Kamloops to reopen June 1

Read More: Dirt deal delivers savings for Salmon Arm taxpayers

Within hours of posting the video to his Facebook page, Winder saw it had over 10,000 views. By the next day the clip had 500,000 views and Winder had already received an offer from Viral Hog to distribute the video to other websites around the world. By May 22, the video had surpassed 6 million views and Winder’s original post had been shared 192,000 times.

As for the boater who took to the water with the trailer attached, Winder said he was probably moving the trailer to a boat-in cabin. The trailer appeared well secured to the hull of the boat with straps. Winder said he had heard of people moving trailers this way but had never seen it for himself.

“To get something that happened on the Shuswap up to 7 million views. It’s exciting for our little lake,” Winder said.

Read More: PHOTOS: Hopeful service dogs get picked up by B.C. trainers drive-thru style

Read More: City of Kamloops to remove ‘COVID is a lie’ posters from power poles


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Boating

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Hopeful service dogs get picked up by B.C. trainers drive-thru style

Just Posted

Staff recommend $500K-IT upgrades for better security for Surrey Police Department

It would ‘meet enhanced security requirements for policing information,’ report says

Police looking for witnesses in video of missing North Delta senior

Three people crossed paths with Jarnail Sanghera on May 15 at 9:07 a.m. in the 8900-block of 112th Street

White Rock extends waterfront parking time limit

Cars will be able to park for up to two hours in currently open spots

Pandemic cancels 46th Annual Alex Fest in South Surrey

New accommodation program aims to help self-isolating essential workers

Police warn of sex offender, who poses ‘high risk to re-offend,’ released into Surrey

Kristjon Otto Olson convicted of ‘sexual offences against minors,’ Surrey RCMP say

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

VIDEO: Boat crosses lake in Okanagan with trailer still attached

Local resident films bizarre boat. Clip viewed over 6 million times.

Vancouver Police report ‘staggering’ increase in Anti-Asian hate crimes

The alleged offences range from racial slurs and vandalism to assault.

Eleven cases now linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford hospital

COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital was first declared last Friday

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

NAFTA panel upholds U.S. softwood lumber ‘injury’ complaint

Other rulings still to come, B.C. forest industry group says

PHOTOS: Hopeful service dogs get picked up by B.C. trainers drive-thru style

PADS trains all kinds of assistance dogs people living with disabilities and groups

City of Kamloops to remove ‘COVID is a lie’ posters from power poles

The signs state: “WAKE UP BC!! COVID-19 IS A LIE. “WE LOVE YOU”

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. COVID-19 survey brings answers closer

275,000 responses so far, broader health information helps

Most Read