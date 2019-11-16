VIDEO: B.C. couple creates three-storey ‘doggie mansion’ for their five pups

Since Kylee Ryan, 24, moved to the rural town six years ago, her and her boyfriend, Josh Bunce, have brought five dogs into their lives: a pair of Siberian huskies named Bandit and Blu, a black Labrador cross named Mama, an Alaskan Husky cross named Bilbo and a blue heeler-pitbull mix named Rollo. (Wandering Paws/Facebook)

In Jade City, B.C., it’s joked about that dogs outnumber the people who live there, so it’s no surprise that the small northern town is home to a group of pups so loved that they have their own “doggie mansion.”

Since Kylee Ryan, 24, moved to the rural town six years ago, her and her boyfriend, Josh Bunce, have brought five dogs into their lives: a pair of Siberian huskies named Bandit and Blu, a black Labrador cross named Mama, an Alaskan Husky cross named Bilbo and a blue heeler-pitbull mix named Rollo.

The group of seven, who Ryan has dubbed as the “wandering paws,” live on a large fenced-in property which has allowed for them to build an extra home in recent years – this one special for their four-legged friends.

“My boyfriend was inspired to make the mansion simply just because he wanted them to have a vantage point, and he knew they’d love it,” Ryan told Black Press Media.

Recently, a video of the three-storey mansion went viral online, showing the dogs running through the various floors and peeking their head’s out of the windows.

Made completely out of recycled materials, the special house started off as one floor. But soon after completion the couple added a second floor and finally the “penthouse,” Ryan said, which includes a top floor with lawn chairs for Bunce and Ryan to hangout on.

But that’s not all.

Bandit, Blu, Mama, Bilbo and Rollo also have their own dog tree house which features a huge deck and a “dog walk” that leads to another deck.

Ryan said that although her dogs are all trained to sleep indoors, they all love being outside and the homemade building adds protection from wildlife when they’re playing in the big backyard.

Ryan has been sharing more videos online of the dog mansion – including a tour through the inside – where many have been quick to comment with awe.

“We have a lot of Facebook followers and they enjoy seeing the effort we put in for dogs,” she said. “Some people think we are nuts. Especially when they come here in person and see our yard.”

The pair have plans to expand the backyard, possibly add another house and maybe some more tires for the dogs to jump off of and ropes for them to pull.

“I want to paint the dog house to make it a little more appealing to the eye as well, even if the dogs don’t care,” Ryan added.

