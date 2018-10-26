VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

A princess, a superhero, a rabbit? Just some of the top costume ideas, according to Google.
The Canadian Press
All outfits based on the most popular Google searches
A princess, a superhero, a rabbit? Just some of the top costume ideas, according to Google.
The Canadian Press
Rituraj Kaur Grewal to appear in court on Nov. 13 in crash that killed young star soccer player
McCallum said he will initiate the process on his first council meeting, which will be Nov. 19
The free event will allow residents to celebrate the festival of lights with crafts and performances
South Surrey resident Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game
At Windsor Castle, Matthew Kvist performed public duties in his first trip to the U.K.
All outfits based on the most popular Google searches
Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion and persist to this day
Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known
Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida
Several women come forward to complain about Hornby Island trustee Tony Law
Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Those who do not display valid decals confirming they have passed a safety inspection will now face a $318 fine
Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey
Instead, three new tow trucks will monitor traffic on the Lions Gate, Ironworkers Memorial bridges
All outfits based on the most popular Google searches
Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion and persist to this day
Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known
Drop essential service rule for schools, Harry Bains advised
South Surrey resident Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game
Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida