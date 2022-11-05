Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria named one of the most underrated cities in Canada

Victoria praised for its classic luxury experiences and the abundance of wildlife

Victoria has been called one of the seven most underrated cities in the country by Conde Nast Traveler.

The magazine says the city has small-town energy but the proximity to Vancouver also allows for a metropolitan influence softened slightly by the natural landscape of Vancouver Island.

“Victoria is only about a half hour from Vancouver by seaplane, but the charming capital of British Columbia marches to a totally different beat than its big city neighbour,” the magazine said.

The other cities on the list are Halifax, Nova Scotia, Quebec City, Banff, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

ALSO READ: Victoria named Canada's best small city

 

Greater Victoria

